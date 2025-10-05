Jason Bateman to helm Tom Holland-starrer 'The Partner'

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Jason Bateman and Hollywood star Tom Holland are in talks to join hands for the upcoming film adaptation of "The Partner" for Universal.

"The Ozark" director will also executive produce the film under his production banner, Aggregate Films, alongside his partner Michael Costigan, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Holland will essay the role of Patrick Lanigan, a young partner in a white shoe Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death in a burning car. He leaves behind a wife, a newborn daughter, and a secret. But the twist is him faking his death was to create a template for a new life by stealing a large amount from a client of his crooked law firm.

He finds happiness and love in South America. When the client, who worked so hard to defraud the government, finds the money is missing from his offshore accounts, he becomes determined to hunt down the lawyer he doesn’t believe is dead. That leads the attorney to have to turn himself in to the FBI and face up to the wife, child, and life he left behind.

The actor will also produce the film for Billy 17 alongside Harry Holland and Will South.

John Grisham is the author of the popular novel "The Partner", which was published in 1997. It emerged as the best seller during its release and is still popular among the fans of the legal thriller genre.