Jason Isaacs, Jimmi Simpson and Russell Peters join 'Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk'

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) "Harry Potter" star Jason Isaacs has joined the voice cast of "Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk" along with actors Jimmi Simpson and Russell Peters.

The three actors will voice star in the project with rappers Will.I.Am and Snoop Dogg.

Isaacs, 61, is best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series. He has also been a part of the projects like "Peter Pan" and "The Patriot".

Simpson has worked in movies like "The Mother of Invention" and "Breakout Kings".

Peters, 54, who is also a stand-up comedian, has worked in "Adventures in Public School", "The Opening Act" and "The Clapper".

The cast of "Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk" also includes Jennifer Hudson, Luis Guzmán, Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, Domenick Lombardozzi, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Paul Blackthorne, Matthew Del Negro, Jamal Trulove and Alison Jaye. PTI ATR ATR BK BK