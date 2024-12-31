Jason Momoa to play Lobo in DC movie ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jason Momoa is set for a new innings in the DC universe with a new character, which will be introduced in the upcoming movie "Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow”.

Momoa, who played Aquaman in four films of the erstwhile DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has been cast for the character of alien bounty hunter Lobo, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Starring “House of the Dragon” actor Milly Alcock in the titular role, "Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow”, the story will focus on Kara Zor-El, who is the cousin of Superman.

The movie will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

Lobo is a popular anti-hero and bounty hunter in the DC Universe, known for his over-the-top, violent, and irreverent persona. Originating from the alien planet Czarnia, Lobo is the last of his kind after wiping out his race for fun.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in "Omega Men 3" in 1983.

Momoa has previously expressed his interest in the role and officially confirmed his involvement today through an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of comments from a past interview.

"So Lobo was... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.

"I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he said.

"Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow” will be the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe following the highly anticipated “Superman”, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Momoa was the face of the "Aquaman" franchise under the previous DC leadership, debuting as Aquaman with a cameo in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), followed by a leading role in Justice League (2017), and ultimately headlining "Aquaman" (2018).

His most recent film in the franchise, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023, had performed poorly at the box office.