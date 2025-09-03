Jason Segel joins Angelina Jolie in 'Anxious People'

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Actor Jason Segel, best known for his role in the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother", has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Anxious People", headlined by Angelina Jolie and Aimee Lou.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman. It is directed by Marc Forster, known for "Stranger Than Fiction" and "World War Z", from a script by David Magee.

The story of "Anxious People" revolves around an investment banker, Zara (Jolie), who begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house, a day before Christmas Eve.

When a reluctant bank robber inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes according to plan.

Previously, the book was adapted into a series by Netflix. It released in 2021.

The film is produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro under the production banner Hope Studios alongside Renee Wolfe through the banner 2DUX.

"Segel" will next star in "Over Your Dead Body" alongside Samara Weaving. Directed by Jorma Taccone, it is a remake of the 2021 film "The Trip" and is produced under 87North Productions, XYZ Films, and Resolute Films.