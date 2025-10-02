Jason Statham-starrer 'Shelter' to release in January

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) "Shelter", headlined by Jason Statham, is set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

The upcoming action thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for "Greenland" and is produced under the banners Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine and Stampede Ventures.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Bodhi Rae, Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy.

The film follows a reclusive man who lives in a remote house by the sea. But when he rescues a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past.

Besides "Shelter", Statham will also feature in "The Beekeeper 2". Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer, the film is a sequel to the 2020 release with the same title.

Other actors in the cast include the names of Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave, and Yara Shahidi.

The film is distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios and produced and financed by Miramax. Producers include Statham through his Punch Palace Productions banner, Chris Long for Longshot Productions and Wimmer.

"The Beekeeper" emerged as a box office success earning over USD 162 million worldwide. It was directed by David Ayer and revolved around a former government assassin who comes out of retirement in a quest for vengeance. Statham headlined the first film. PTI ATR ATR ATR