'Jassi Weds Jassi' a comedy of errors, I play a hopeless romantic in it: Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Actor Harshh Vardhan Deo says his upcoming film "Jassi Weds Jassi" is a comedy of errors and he loved playing a romantic fool in it.

Directed by Paran Bawa, the film stars Deo in the lead role. It is set in the nostalgic era of the 90s where Jassi falls in love with a woman named Jassi. However, there are multiple people with the same name and it leads to a hilarious series of events. Produced by Mazahir Abbas and Soma Singh Deo, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, Grusha Kapoor and Amit Vikram Pandey. Rehmat Rattan plays the romantic lead opposite Deo. "Jassi Weds Jassi" releases in theatres tomorrow. "My Jassi is actually quite a bit of an idiot and a hopeless romantic and he's got this strange unshakable faith in the whole concept of love," Deo told PTI in an interview.

"That's (love) what he lives for and I found it very adorable and silly. What appealed to me was not just the concept (of the film), but the way he (Jassi) approaches everything," said the actor, who is also a musician and a poet who often uploads Urdu couplets on Instagram.

The actor said when his friend Bawa, who assisted on films like "Rang De Basanti", "Kartik Calling Kartik" and "Angrezi Medium", came up with the idea and he was instantly hooked to the story.

"I heard the story a few years ago because the director is a friend of mine, and we were just brainstorming and figuring because we always wanted to work together. Then there came this really hilarious script that he's been working on... When I heard the narration, I just couldn't stop laughing. So, that's when I knew I had to do this film," he said.

The film also features seasoned names and the actor said he got to learn a lot from them.

"My set was super awesome because of all these guys being so professional. They would add so much to each scene and to the script. There were never any delays, everything would just be spot on. Honestly, nobody felt like they're working, everybody was just having so much fun and organically, everything just came together," he added.

The film, however, did have some challenges. The actor said the process of actually releasing the film was quite the task.

"The most challenging thing about this film was to actually wait for everything to come together in terms of the forces that are beyond your control like the whole release, distribution and promotion," he said.

"And because the game and the business is changing so rapidly, and there are so many external forces that push and pull, releasing the film has been a learning experience. But making the film, it's obviously been a joyride," the actor added.

Deo made his acting debut with the 2014 film "Jigariyaa" which he remembers fondly and describes it as a great experience.

"That (film) is always going to be special because our firsts are always special. Plus the kind of film it is- Romeo and Juliet set in late 80s set in Agra, Mathura, rooted in our culture, it's a beautiful love story," he said.

For Deo, his interest in acting started at a young age as a way to escape studies.

"I used to want to escape studying. So, whatever I could get in order to do that without being frowned upon, I think I did that. So be it playing sports or learning some sort of music or some sort of art form," he explained.

As a single child who was constantly moving around and had no friends due to his parents' transferable jobs, the arts became a place of refuge.

"Being a single child and being a loner, you develop this strong sense of imagination, where you build a world around you to keep yourself entertained," Deo said.

But the idea to get into acting took shape later.

"Right out of college, I realized this is my calling because filmmaking is the most complete art form, where all the other art forms come together and then create a product... it's the perfect amalgamation of all the art forms, sciences, and finance business, everything comes together like a painting, be it music, dance, acting or photography," he said.

While the actor admitted that he doesn't like to plan ahead, he is excited to see his audience show up for "Jassi Weds Jassi" as well as his future endeavours.

"I look forward to seeing my audience in the theatres, every now and then with something different, unexpected, and something cracking," he said.

"I have previously co-written a song along with my friend and now I am coming up with my own stuff, where I'm writing and composing songs and hopefully, you will get to hear those very soon," Deo added. PTI SMR SMR BK BK