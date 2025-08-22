Jaswinder Bhalla, beloved comedian of Punjabi cinema, dies at 65

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Renowned actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who captivated Punjabi audience worldwide with his performances in the satirical series "Chhankata" as well as movies "Carry on Jatta" and "Jatt & Juliet, died on Friday morning at a private hospital in Mohali where he was admitted following a brain haemorrhage. He was 65.

Bhalla breathed his last at 4:35 am at the Fortis Hospital.

His friend Bal Mukand Sharma said Bhalla was admitted to the hospital two days ago. He was not keeping well for some time, Sharma added.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said Bhalla was brought to the hospital’s emergency on August 20 with acute brain haemorrhage.

"He was in a critical condition on admission. He was under the care of the Neurosurgery team and managed on ventilator and cardio supportive drugs for 2 days. In spite of best clinical care and all resuscitative efforts, due to the severity of the illness, he passed away today at 04:35 am," said the statement.

Bhalla's last rites will take place in Mohali on Saturday.

Many political leaders across party lines condoled his death, remembering him for his contribution to public life.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mourned Bhalla's death in a post on X.

"The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatar will always reside in our hearts," Mann wrote.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Bhalla's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers," Warring said on X.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said he was deeply saddened by the death of the actor-comedian.

"His unmatched wit, iconic roles, and ability to bring smiles will forever remain in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace." Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the actor ruled the hearts of the people of Punjab with his performances.

A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla rose to fame with his audio-visual satirical series "Chhankata" in 1988, where he played the character of Chacha Chatar Singh.

The character, an elderly villager who would humorously comment on state politics and the urban-rural divide, struck an instant chord with audiences. Its popularity led Bhalla to release 27 installments of the series over the years.

His friend, Sharma, essayed the role of Bhatij in the show.

Born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana, Bhalla completed his BSc (Hons) and MSc from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, before earning a PhD in Agricultural Extension.

He joined PAU in 1989 as an assistant professor and rose to become Professor and Head of the Department of Extension Education in 2015. After more than three decades of service, he retired in May 2020.

During his stint at the university, he introduced creative communication methods to reach farmers and rural youth, and produced seven audio cassettes and visual campaigns that combined humour with practical agricultural knowledge on topics like mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, rabbit farming, and crop practices, said a PAU official.

Bhalla and Sharma also used to perform at college festivals.

PAU Ludhiana vice-chancellor S S Gosal recalled that Bhalla used to conduct cultural programmes at the university and would also perform at 'Kisan Melas'.

His sharp wit, unique style, and ability to reflect social realities through humour made him not just an entertainer but also a cultural icon.

Bhalla's journey in movies started with "Dullha Bhatti" in 1998, followed by "Mahaul Theek Hai" (1999), a satire on the Punjab Police department, which was directed by renowned actor-comedian Jaspal Bhatti.

Known for his iconic one-liners, his movies including "Carry on Jatta", "Jatt & Julliet" and "Sardaar Ji" were a hit among Punjabi audience.

As Advocate Dhillon in "Carry On Jatta", Bhalla won the hearts of audiences with dialogues "Kala Kot Avein Nahi Paya" and "Gandi Aulad Na Majaa Na Sawad".

Bhalla was last seen in Gippy Grewal's movie "Shinda Shinda No Papa".

Besides acting, Bhalla was equally committed to social service as he actively promoted awareness campaigns on cleanliness, health, and drug abuse prevention.

After the news of his demise spread, many actors visited Bhalla's residence in Mohali to express their grief with the family.

Grewal, who visited the residence of Bhalla, said he was shocked to learn about his death.

"Preparations were going on for the 'Carry On Jatta-4'. He was very happy. He was improving and had said that he would be fit by December," Grewal told reporters.

He said Bhalla's death was a big loss for the industry which cannot be filled.

Grewal also paid a moving tribute to Bhalla in a post on X, calling him a "mentor and family".

"It's very hard to believe. I'm in shock... Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I'll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart Jaswinder Bhalla Bhaji," Grewal said.

Actor Karamjit Anmol, who also visited the residence of Bhalla, remembered the veteran as a great actor. "We are sad that he is no more," said Anmol.

Actor Binnu Dhillon posted on X, "Today I lost not only a great artist, but a dear friend, a big brother. Jaswinder Bhalla ji did not only make us laugh, but also taught us to live the truths of life by laughing." "The memory of Bhalla Sahib can never be erased from our hearts," added Dhillon, who acted along with Bhalla in several movies including "Carry on Jatta".

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said Bhalla's contribution to Punjabi cinema and the joy he brought to millions will always be remembered.

Bhalla's son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an actor and has starred in many Punjabi movies.