Jaume Collet-Serra to direct Emily Blunt's next movie

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra will tackle an upcoming thriller film, to be headlined by actor Emily Blunt.

Collet-Serra, who most recently directed Dwayne Johnson-led antihero movie "Black Adam", will helm the Amazon MGM Studios' project, described as a "propulsive action thriller", Variety reported.

"Oppenheimer" star Blunt will play the role of pioneering female detective Kate Warne, a real-life Sherlock Holmes-esque character, in the untitled movie.

Kate Warne was the first female detective at the Pinkerton agency and paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.

According to the news outlet, Blunt will also produce the movie but hasn’t finalised her deal because of the actors strike in the US. The conversations are expected to resume once the guild has a new pact.

Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" co-star Dwayne Johnson will also produce the project along with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through their company, Seven Bucks Productions. Kristina Sorensen is producing for With a K Productions.