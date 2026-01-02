Javed Akhtar slams his AI generated video: I am seriously considering to report

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar penned a note on his social media on Friday and said the viral video where he claims he "turned to God" is generated by artificial intelligence and he is considering to report the person responsible for it.

In a note on his X handle, the lyricist claimed such fake news are responsible for damaging reputation and credibility.

"A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish," he wrote.

"I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility," he added.

This is not the first time such AI generated content of celebrities have surfaced on the internet. Earlier morphed videos and pictures of actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar among others, have also surfaced on the internet.