'Jawan' fever grips Kashmir; valley's lone multiplex running houseful over the weekend

Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Excitement was palpable among superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans here as "Jawan"-fever gripped Kashmir with the valley’s lone multiplex running houseful till the weekend ahead.

Advertisment

The fans of the superstar, most of them youth, gathered at the Inox multiplex located in Shivpora area early morning for the first show of the action entertainer on Thursday.

The multiplex is running six shows daily, except for five on Friday.

Vijay Dhar, owner of the multiplex, said there is always a lot of excitement for a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Advertisment

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had mentioned it (the response) in the Parliament when 'Pathaan' released here. The initial response (for 'Jawan') has been very good. It is houseful for the four days (till Sunday). Then it depends upon the movie and how much the people like it,” Dhar told reporters.

He said there are six shows throughout the week, except for Friday when there are only five, and the multiplex is running houseful till Sunday.

“The response from the youth has been very good,” he added.

Advertisment

After watching the first show, Faizan Yusuf from Pulwama said the movie would smash all records at the box office.

“The movie is wonderful. It is far better than what we expected. Khan looks fitter onscreen than how he seems to be in its trailer. The movie and its storyline matches the hype generated before its release. God willing, it will be a mega blockbuster. I have booked tickets for all shows,” he told PTI here.

Shahid from Srinagar also praised the movie and said it was "worth the hype".

Advertisment

"All the seats were full and Khan is looking amazing. The story is also good, it is a masala movie. SRK’s movies are a support for the Bollywood,” he said.

"I am very satisfied and this film will be a superhit and will break more records than 'Pathaan'," Anas, a local youth who watched the movie, said.

The superstar’s fan club in the valley also celebrated the release of the movie by cutting a cake inside the multiplex. PTI SSB BK BK