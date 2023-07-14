'Jawan' prevue: SRK dances to romantic songs from 1960s films across languages

New Delhi: The mood is the same, the song different. Hoping to strike a chord with different audiences, the end sequence of the ‘prevue’ of “Jawan” that has Shah Rukh Khan dancing in the aisles of a metro train has been carefully customised - “Bekarar Karke...” for the Hindi version, "Pattu Padava" for the Tamil one and "Ee Mounam, Ee Bidiyam" for Telugu audiences .

Advertisment

All three songs are from the 1960s, shot in black and white on the top stars of the day and take viewers down nostalgia lane.

"Jawan", billed as a pan-India film, is directed by Atlee, a prominent name in Tamil cinema with blockbusters such as "Theri" and "Mersal" to his credit. The movie's 'prevue', as the makers dubbed the 2.12 minute clip, was released earlier this week on social media.

The 'prevue' of "Jawan" ends with a bald Shah Rukh moving rhythmically to "Beqarar Karke Humein", a romantic number from the 1962 movie "Bees Saal Baad" sung by Hemant Kumar.

Advertisment

Filmed on Biswajeet and Waheeda Rehman, the song shows the hero following the heroine in an attempt to woo her as they walk around a picturesque landscape.

The Tamil 'prevue' ends with the star shaking a leg to "Paattu Padava" ("Shall I Sing For You?") from the 1961 Tamil film "Thennilavu". The song, playbacked by A M Rajah, features Gemini Ganesan -- Tamil cinema's 'king of romance' -- and Vyjayanthimala.

The video of "Pattu Padava", with a rhythm very similar to that of "Beqarar Karke Humein", shows the hero seeking the attention of his beloved.

Advertisment

In the Telugu version, the song is "Ee Mounam, Ee Bidiyam" ("This Silence, This Modesty"), sung by Ghantasala and P Susheela, from the 1964 movie "Doctor Chakravarty". On screen are Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Krishna Kumari in which their characters express their love towards each other by praising qualities like "silence" and "modesty".

Besides Shah Rukh, “Jawan” features Tamil cinema superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The filmmakers have billed "Jawan" to be "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".