Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi begin shoot of 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling!'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and "Gully Boy" breakout star Siddhant Chaturvedi are set to feature in a film titled "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling!".

The makers on Thursday announced the shooting for the movie has commenced in Goa.

"Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling!" is a romantic-comedy set to be directed by Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2025.

Tips Films, the production house behind the film, shared the update on its official Instagram account.

"Unlocking Love and Laughter, 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?" the post read.

Wamiqa Gabbi, best known for Prime Video series "Jubilee", is also part of the cast.

"Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling!" is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. It is presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios. PTI KKP RDS RDS