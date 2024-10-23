Jaya Bachchan's mother suffers fracture, is stable: caretaker

Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) Indira Bhaduri, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's mother, suffered a fracture in her backbone but her condition was stable, her caretaker on Wednesday said here.

"Her condition is okay. She suffered a fracture in her backbone and was hospitalized. She is taking food and also interacting properly," said Bhaduri's caretaker Babli when asked about her health.

Earlier in the day, rumours about Indira Bhaduri's death spread on social media. Noted actor and close relative Rajeev Verma told PTI that it was fake news and she was "absolutely fine." PTI MAS KRK