Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar visit ailing Junior Mehmood

Mumbai: Veteran actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited character actor Junior Mehmood, who has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, at his residence here.

Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed, is known for appearing in films such as "Caravan", "Haathi Mere Saathi" and "Mera Naam Joker".

According to media reports, Jeetendra went to Junior Mehmood's residence on Tuesday after he expressed a desire to meet the senior actor. The duo had shared screen space in several movies, including "Suhaag Raat" and "Caravan".

As per photos circulating on social media, Jeetendra, 81, became emotional during the visit. He was accompanied by actor Johnny Lever, 66.

Pilgaonkar also visited Junior Mehmood at his residence on Tuesday and later posted a message on Instagram asking his followers to pray for the good health of his childhood friend.

"I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who's suffering from a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him," the 66-year-old actor wrote.

Junior Mehmood started out as a child artiste with "Mohabbat Zindagi Hai" (1966) and "Naunihal" (1967). He was given the screen name Junior Mehmood by late comedy icon Mehmood after they starred together in the 1968 film "Suhaag Raat".

On December 3, Johnny Lever had confirmed to PTI that Junior Mehmood has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

"He is suffering from stomach cancer. His health is a bit complicated. I was in touch with him regularly, but he never mentioned his health issues. I had met him one-and-a-half months ago.

"I was informed by one of his close associates that he has been unwell for ten days and is on liquid, and that he has cancer. That's when I met him and I was told that he has stage four stomach cancer," he had told PTI.

According to Johnny Lever, Junior Mehmood was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel here.

"Now, he is recuperating at home," he had said.