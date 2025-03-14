Jeff Daniels joins ‘Shrinking’ season three

Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Actor Jeff Daniels will be making a guest appearance in the third season of Apple TV+’s drama series “Shrinking”.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Daniels will portray the role of the father of Jimmy Laird, played by Jason Segel.

The 70-year-old Emmy award winner is known for his work in projects like “Speed”, “Dumb and Dumber”, “101 Dalmatians”, "The Martian” and "The Newsroom" series.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, the first season of “Shrinking” released in 2023, followed by the second chapter in 2024.

The comedy series revolves around Jimmy, a therapist, who decided to start telling his clients whatever he feels which leads to major changes not just in his life but in those of who is around him. “Shrinking” also stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. PTI ATR RB RB