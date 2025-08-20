Jeffrey Wright, Octavia Spencer to star in 'Death of a Salesman' film adaptation

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) Renowned playwright Arthur Miller’s tragedy “Death of a Salesman” will be brought to the big screen, with Jeffrey Wright and Octavia Spencer as leads.

The film has been adapted and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, along with Tony Kushner, a renowned playwright who has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “Angels in America”, reported Deadline.

The original stage play revolves around the protagonist Willy Loman, who feels his mental state decline, in a story told through an amalgamation of dreams and memories. A crucial part of the dramaturgical canon, the play has been a Broadway staple since 1949.

Wright is set to portray the protagonist. He brings a wealth of prestigious experience with his past roles in “Syriana”, “The Lady in the Water”, The James Bond films “No Time to Die”, “Quantum Solace” and “Casino Royale”.

He is also known for starring in the “Hunger Games” franchise, in Wes Anderson directorials such as “Asteroid City” and “The Phoenician Scheme” and the 2023 Oscar nominated film “American Fiction”.

Wright has previously acted in a television adaptation of Kushner’s “Angels in America”, which incidentally earned him an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Spencer, an Academy award winning actor, is known for her roles in biographical films “Fruitvale Station” and “Hidden Figures”.

The film will be produced under Amblin Entertainment by Cindy Tolan and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Spencer will also produce the film under her Orit Entertainment banner, as will Kushner. It is set to release on November 27 this year.