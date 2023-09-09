Jenna Davis, Jack Griffo to lead indie horror 'Stay at Home'

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (PTI) "M3GAN" star Jenna Davis and "Thundermans" star Jack Griffo are set to star in an upcoming indie horror movie from director K Asher Levin.

Titled "Stay at Home", the movie will also feature Rio Mangini, Lilah Pate, Armen Nahapetian, Analesa Fisher, Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Micah Tarver and Alice Killoran.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has been written by Zack Imbrogno from a story by Levin and Imbrogno.

It follows two sisters during a nation-wide lockdown. Both are left alone for the week, but are required to use the new app, Stay at Home, that monitors their every move.

When their friends mysteriously begin getting murdered in sadistic ways, they discover the app itself may be behind the crimes.

Levin and Imbrogno will produce alongside Pamela Fisher, Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck from Umbrelic Entertainment, a film finance and production company with offices in Detroit and Los Angeles.

"Stay at Home" will start production in Los Angeles on September 13. PTI RB RB RB