Jenna Ortega in talks to join Glen Powell in JJ Abrams next film

Los Angeles: "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega is in negotiations to join "Anyone But You" star Glen Powell in a new Warner Bros movie set to be directed by JJ Abrams.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while little is known about the project, the film will also be written by Abrams.

The currently untitled film will be produced by Abrams' banner Bad Robot, which has an overall deal with the studio.

Ortega will next be seen in Warner Bros' "Beetlejuice" sequel, directed by her "Wednesday" collaborator Tim Burton.

Powell, whose latest film "Twisters" is running in theatres and has grossed more than USD 270 million at the global box office, is set to star in the "Running Man" remake from Edgar Wright.

Ortega will also reprise her titular role in the second season of the Netflix series "Wednesday", which according to the streamer is its most-watched English language television series of all time.