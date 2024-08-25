New York, Aug 25 (PTI) "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega says she had a disturbing experience with artificial intelligence as a teen when she came across morphed pornographic images of herself, something which led her to delete her X account and be wary of new technology.

During a conversation on "The Interview" podcast for The New York Times, the 21-year-old said it was a "terrifying" time for her.

"I hate A.I... Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong," she said.

When she was 12, Ortega recalled receiving a direct message (DM) on X (formerly Twitter) along with "an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals".

"I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image'. I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it." The actor, who will next be seen in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", said the entire experience made her feel "disgusting and uncomfortable".

"That's why I deleted it, because I couldn't say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, Oh, I don't need this anymore. So I dropped it."