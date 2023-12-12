Jennifer Aniston says she texted Matthew Perry the day he died: He was happy, getting healthy

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Actor Jennifer Aniston says she texted her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry on the morning of his death and he was "not struggling" with addiction at the time.

Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28 at his Pacific Palisades home here.

The actor, who had detailed his life-long struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned.

In an interview with Variety, Aniston said Perry was "happy and healthy".

"He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy...

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard," "The Morning Show" star said.

Perry played the socially awkward and lovable Chandler Bing, who used sarcasm to get by in life, alongside Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) on "Friends".

Aniston, 54, said Perry's way of speaking created a whole different world on the popular sitcom which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

"We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy," she added.

Last month, the five "Friends" cast members posted remembrances for the late star. PTI RDS RDS RDS