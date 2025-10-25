Jennifer Coolidge, Nicole Scherzinger to feature in 'Girl Group'

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (PTI) Hollywood actors Jennifer Coolidge and Nicole Scherzinger have become the latest additions to the star cast of the upcoming comedy film "Girl Group".

Coolidge is best known for her roles in projects such as "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde", among others.

Scherzinger, who is popular for being the singer of The Pussycat Dolls band, has acted in "Men in Black 3" and also voiced for the character Sina in the 2016 animated film "Moana".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written and directed by Rebel Wilson, who will also produce and feature in the project for Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment.

Wilson essays the role of a pop diva in the film, who’s been kicked out of her own girl group’s reunion tour and slapped with a sentence of court-ordered community service.

She seizes this to stage a comeback by deciding to coach a group of misfit teen girls for a major record label audition.

Actors Randall Park, Sheridan Smith (Mrs Biggs, Cilla), Jamie Lee O'Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock and singers Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm and Shaznay Lewis, round off the cast of the film.