Jennifer Lopez to star in 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' movie adaptation

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will feature in Netflix's psychological thriller.

Helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, whose credits include "Forrest Gump", "Back to the Future" and "Cast Away", the film is an adaptation of Liv Constantine's best-selling novel, "The Last Mrs. Parrish".

The streaming platform acquired the rights of the novel in 2021, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The story revolves around a twisted con-artist who targets a wealthy couple, the Parrishes, as her next victims.

The screenplay is written by Andrea Berloff and John Gatins.

Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions, and Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions will produce the project.

Lopez's latest work is "Unstoppable". Released in 2024, it is directed by William Goldenberg.