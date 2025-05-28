Jeremy Bobb, Anthony Carrigan and others to star in 'The Stalemate'

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) "The Continental" actor Jeremy Bobb has joined the star cast of the upcoming comedy film, titled "The Stalemate".

Alongside Bobb, actors Anthony Carrigan (The Blacklist), Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) and Tony Hale (Veep), have boarded the project, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Directed by Nicholas Arioli, "The Stalemate" is headlined by Ben Foster, Manny Jacinto, and Fiona Shaw.

It follows a robber (Jacinto) and sheriff (Foster) who, out of bullets and far from town, must negotiate their way out of an absurd, unending chase in the Old West.

The film is produced by Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers through Phiphen, Andrew Bosworth of Warden Shortbow, and Cari Tuna.