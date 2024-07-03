Jeremy Irons joins 'The Morning Show' season 4

Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Oscar winner Jeremy Irons has boarded the cast of the fourth season of the acclaimed drama series "The Morning Show", alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Irons will portray the role of Martin Levy, father of Aniston's character Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ show, according to AceShowbiz.

The 75-year-old actor has been a part of projects such as "Lolita", "The Mission" and "Eragon" to name a few.

His appearance in the upcoming chapter of "The Morning Show" will also mark his first series since Netflix's "The Pentaverate" in 2022.

"The Morning Show" has had three successful seasons after its first season premiered in 2019. Season three finale ended with Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson being taken into FBI custody.

The show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news programme. It also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.