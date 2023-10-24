Jeremy Renner to release song collection inspired by recovery from snowplow accident

Los Angeles: Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed that he has recorded a collection of songs marking "different milestones in my journey of recovery" since his snowplow accident in January this year.

The Marvel star said he will soon release the collection titled "Love and Titanium".

“A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. ‘Love and Titanium‘ has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all," Renner wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Known for films such as "The Hurt Locker" and "The Avengers: Endgame", the 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones in the accident, which occurred when he was run over by his 14,300-pound snowcat vehicle.

Renner's previous musical efforts include the 2019 song “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” and 2020 EP 'The Medicine'.