Jeremy Strong in talks to Bruce Springsteen's manager Jon Landau in new film

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) "Succession" star Jeremy Strong is in negotiations to join "Deliver Me From Nowhere", the upcoming biographical movie based on the life of iconic musician Bruce Springsteen.

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White will play Springsteen in the movie, which will centre around the making of Springsteen's 1982 hit album 'Nebraska'.

If the deal is finalised, Strong will essay the role of Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in the project.

Scott Cooper, known for films such as "Crazy Heart", "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles", will write and direct the movie.

The story will follow Springsteen and the journey of making 'Nebraska', the sixth studio album, a dark, stripped-down collection of songs that marked a new artistic direction from the rockstar, who shot to fame in the 70s with "Born to Run".

Springsteen recorded “Nebraska” on four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom a few years before he and the E Street Band would release “Born in the USA”.

Gotham Group is backrolling the project, and Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will serve as the producers. Former Netflix film head Scott Stuber is also producing.

Strong, who has also featured in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Selma", "The Big Short", "Molly's Game" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7", will be next seen in "The Apprentice", directed by Ali Abbasi. PTI ATR RB