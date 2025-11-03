Jesse Eisenberg to donate his kidney: Got bitten by donation bug

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, best known for his roles in projects such as "The Social Network" and "Justice League", said he is donating one of his kidneys to a stranger and he is "excited" to do it.

Eisenberg said he will be doing altruistic donation in mid-December.

"I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks. I really am... I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation in mid-December. I’m so excited to do it," he told NBC’s Today.

"It’s essentially risk-free and so needed. I think people will realise that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination," he added.

The 42-year-old actor said he thought about donation 10 years ago. Besides, he has been a regular blood donor for several months.

Explaining the process of donation, Eisenberg, who is also a filmmaker, said, "Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City and their child or whoever was going to donate to them is, for whatever set of reasons, not a match, but somehow I am. That person can still get my kidney and hopefully that child of that person still donates their kidney, right? But it goes to a bank where that person can find a match recipient, but it only works if there is basically an altruistic donor." Eisenberg's upcoming work includes an untitled musical comedy film, which he is directing. It will feature Julianne Moore, Halle Bailey and Havana Rose Liu among others.