Jessica Capshaw pays tribute to late Eric Dane

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Actor Jessica Capshaw remembered her late "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Eric Dane in a lengthy note on social media and said he had fierce and deep love for his family, just like his character in the show.

Dane died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis. He was 53. The actor is known for his roles in "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria".

Capshaw shared a picture alongside the actor on her Instagram handle on Saturday. "I am so sad to hear of Eric Dane’s passing. For five seasons, Arizona and Mark shared witty banter, hard truths, big laughs (and cries), and so much of their hearts with one another. Beneath that confident charm lived a unique softness and a fierce love for his people that was rare and that only Eric could have brought to that character," she wrote.

"Eric also had that same fierce and deep love for his family and my heart is with them during this time. May he rest in peace," she added.

In April 2025, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.

ALS gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.

He last appeared in "Borderline", which released in March 2025.