Jessica Chastain, Ben Stiller to headline Apple TV+ limited series 'The Off Weeks'

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (PTI) Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is set to collaborate with Hollywood star Ben Stiller for "The Off Weeks", an eight-episode limited series from streamer Apple TV+.

The thriller drama will be directed by Michael Showalter, known for "The Idea of You" and "The Dropout", and showrun by Alissa Nutting, co-creator of "Made for Love". Both Chastain and Stiller will also serve as executive producers.

The series follows Gus Adler, a writing professor whose life spirals after a divorce. While he struggles to maintain order during his “on weeks” with custody of his children, his "off weeks" take a darker turn when he falls dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival threatens to unravel both his responsibilities and desires.

Showalter, who developed the project with Semi-Formal Productions, executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick. Paul Lee and Gabriel Fisher executive produce for wiip, with Peter Principato, Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg for Artists First, according to a press release.

The show marks Stiller’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+ after the multiple Emmy Award-winning series "Severance" and the upcoming documentary "Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost".

Chastain will also be seen in the streamer's upcoming thriller miniseries "The Savant".