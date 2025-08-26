Jessica Chastain to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared the news on its official website, stating that the actor will receive the 2,819th star, situated at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the W Hollywood Hotel.

She will be felicitated during a ceremony on September 4 with veteran actor Al Pacino and Oscar winner Viola Davis as guest speakers.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Jessica Chastain to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jessica Chastain's talent and dedication have shone brightly on screens around the world, and now her star will shine even brighter on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce manages the famous Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and has hosted its star ceremonies for decades. Since 1960, millions of visitors from around the world have come to see this cultural landmark.

Chastain is best known for starring in movies such as "The Help", "Zero Dark Thirty", "Interstellar", "The Martian" and "Molly's Game" as well as the series "Scenes from a Marriage".

She won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", a biopic where she played American evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

The 48-year-old has also won a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

Her upcoming film is "Dreams" by Mexican writer-director Michel Franco, who earlier directed her in 2023's "Memory".

Chastain is also headlining the Apple TV+ limited series "The Savant", inspired by the true story of a woman who infiltrates online hate groups to prevent mass violence. PTI SMR SMR RB RB