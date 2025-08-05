Jessie James Decker to make acting debut with 'The Christmas Ring'

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Pop singer Jessie James Decker is set to make her acting debut with the adaptation of the novel "The Christmas Ring" by Karen Kingbury.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news by uploading a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Directed by Taylor Russell, the upcoming film also stars Debbie Winans, Kelsey Grammer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jana Kramer. It is slated to release in theatres on November 7.

"She’s an actress now… swipe for the big news! I am so excited to be in the new Karen Kingsbury movie The Christmas Ring alongside one of my best friends @kramergirl and new friend @debbie.winans! Out in theaters November 7th," the "Boys In the Summer" singer wrote in the caption.

The book, which will be released on October 21, focuses on a military widow who falls for an antiques dealer while on a quest to locate her family heirloom. Decker will be seen in a supporting role, playing the widow's friend.

The holiday film is produced by Karen Kingsbury Productions and Natalie Ruffino Wilson.

Decker released her studio album "On This Holiday" in 2018 and since has worked on multiple holiday songs.