Jessie J's new album 'Don't Tease Me with a Good Time' to release in November

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (PTI) English pop singer Jessie J has announced her new album "Don't Tease Me with a Good Time", which is set to release on November 28.

The singer shared news on her Instagram story on Friday. The sixth album from Jessie J will include 16 tracks in total.

"No Secret", "Believe in Magic" and "And the Award Goes To" are the names of few tracks from the upcoming album.

The announcement comes months after the singer's diagnosis with breast cancer. Back in the month of June, Jessie J uploaded a video on her Instagram handle and said she was getting a surgery for the same.

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding onto the word early. It's a very dramatic way to get a b**b job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive (expletive) and more music," she said in the video.

Jessie J rose to popularity in 2010 with her debut single "Do It Like a Dude". She later went on to deliver a global hit "Price Tag" from her debut album, "Who You Are" in 2011.