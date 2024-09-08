Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt plays a protective sister to a jailed Vedang Raina

New Delhi: The makers of "Jigra" on Sunday released the teaser trailer of Vasan Bala's upcoming film starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as a brother-sister duo.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the Hindi movie is slated to be released on October 11.

The 2.49 minute video was shared on social media by the team of "Jigra", which follows an intense Bhatt going to great lengths to free her brother, played by Raina, who is behind the bars.

Bala, known for films such as "Monica, O My Darling" and "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", thanked his collaborators in an Instagram post.

"Made this with people who were there from the beginning, who knew me more than me and then met people who had more faith me than I have in myself. I don't know how to show but it is what it is…only Love and Gratitude. Ulti ginti shuru! In cinemas 11th October (sic)" the filmmaker wrote.

Bhatt also shared the teaser trailer on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru! '#JIGRA' TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW! J In cinemas 11th October.. @vasanbala @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shaheenb @somenmishra @vedangraina #ManojPahwa @marijkedesouza @grish1234 @irengbamdebashish @viacom18studios @dharmamovies @eternalsunshineproduction @saregama_official."

"Jigra" is backed by Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is written by Bala. It was previously scheduled to be released on September 27.

Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", whereas Raina made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film "The Archies".