Jim Caviezel to feature in 'Archangel'

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Archangel".

Also featuring Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt and Shea Whigham, the film is slated to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Will Eubank, best known for his work on projects such as "Land of Bad" and "Underwater", the script for the film has been penned by Chris Papasadero and Randall Wallace.

Produced by David Zelon and William Sherak, the film is executively produced by Peter Guber.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

Caviezel is known for his work in Mel Gibson's directorial "The Passion of the Christ", which released in 2004. He has also been a part of projects such as "Sound of Freedom", where he essayed the role of Tim Ballard, "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "Frequency", among others.

He has also featured in the series "Person of Interest". It was created by Jonathan Nolan and ran between 2011 and 2016. It also starred Michael Emerson, Amy Acker and Sarah Shahi. PTI ATR ATR ATR