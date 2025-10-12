Jim Caviezel won't return for 'The Passion of the Christ' sequel

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel will not reprise his role as Jesus Christ for director Mel Gibson's upcoming follow-ups to the 2004 epic biblical drama film "The Passion of the Christ".

Lionsgate is set to release the two-film project "The Resurrection of the Christ" theatrically in 2027, with the production commencing soon in Rome, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The first film starred Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as his mother Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene and primarily covered the final twelve hours before Jesus Christ's death, known as "the Passion".

Key roles will be recast for the new movies and Bellucci also won’t return as Mary Magdalene.

The original film surpassed USD 600 million at the box office globally during its theatrical release. Until last year, the movie’s USD 370 million box office sum in North America made it the highest-grossing R-rated title of all time domestically, as per the outlet.

After having been in the works for roughly a decade, "The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One" is scheduled to have its theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The second part will debut on May 6, 2027.

Gibson is producing the films with Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.