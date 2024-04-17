Jimmy Shergill-Lara Dutta's 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to premiere on JioCinema on Apr 25

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) War room drama series "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond", featuring Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta, will premiere on JioCinema on April 25, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Inspired from real life events that shook the nation, the show will take viewers behind the scenes of India’s largest defence operation, JioCinema said in a press release.

It is directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited According to the makers, the series decodes the modern warfare that is not fought on physical borders but "transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics".

Actors Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna also features in the series.

Shergill said it was immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series.

"We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of 'Ranneeti' allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room.

"I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action," he added.