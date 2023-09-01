Jimmy Shergill’s Netflix series ‘Choona’ to come out on September 29

Mumbai: Netflix on Thursday announced that heist comedy series "Choona", starring Jimmy Shergill, will premiere on September 29.

The series is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for “Taj Mahal 1989” and “Ghoomketu”. It was earlier slated for release on August 3.

"Mahurat badla lekin #Choona lagane ka iraada nahi badla! Premieres on 29 September, only on Netflix!" the streamer posted on Instagram along with the show's official trailer.

"Choona" will take viewers on an exhilarating ride through a whirlwind of vengeance and chaos as the resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician, Shukla Ji, played Shergill, according to a press release.

The cast also includes Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

"Choona" marks Shergill's first collaboration with Netflix. He has previously appeared in OTT shows such as "Rangbaaz Phirse" and "Your Honor".

The series is produced by Flying Saucer.