Jio Studios announces wrap on upcoming series 'Paan Parda Zarda'

New Delhi: The shooting for the upcoming series "Paan Parda Zarda" has concluded, the makers said on Monday.

The web show is set "against the vibrant yet gritty landscape of Central India, weaving an electrifying tale of action, drama, and intrigue", according to a press release.

"Paan Parda Zarda" features Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi.

Production banner Jio Studios shared the update on its X handle featuring a collage of the shots from the series.

"And that’s a wrap on #PaanPardaZarda. A gripping tale of power, betrayal, & survival is coming your way soon. Stay tuned," read the caption.

It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Suparn S Varma. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh are credited as writers on the project.

"Paan Parda Zarda" is a collaboration of Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment and Dreamers and Doers Co. Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma are attached to produce.