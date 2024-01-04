Jio Studios films 'Mrs' and 'Sumo Didi' to premiere at 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival

Mumbai: "Mrs" and "Sumo Didi", two films from Jio Studios, are set to be screened at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The festival will begin in California, US, on January 4 and will conclude on January 15.

According to Jio Studios, the screening of "Sumo Didi", inspired by the story of India's first sumo wrestler Hetal Dave with Shriyam Bhagnani in the title role, will take place on January 7.

The film is directed by debutant Jayant Rohatgi and also features Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheeta).

Rohatgi said he is happy to present this story of grit to North American audiences after its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

"I hope the character's journey resonates with them and we are able to convey that every human being is unique and has unlimited potential waiting to explode.

"What drew me to Hetal's story was her tenacity in breaking through stereotypes, social prejudices, patriarchal mindsets, lack of opportunities, yet have that relentless focus and determination to make a seemingly impossible dream come true," the director said in a statement.

Jio Studios presents "Sumo Didi" in association with Fresh Lime Films and MA + TH. The Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Mrs" will have its screening at the festival on January 10. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is billed as a captivating account of a woman's strength and resilience.

Malhotra said she is thrilled that her film "Mrs" will have its premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024.

"Through this festival, people from across the world will get to see a film which, in my opinion, has relatable, heartfelt content. 'Mrs' is a film which is really close to my heart and I hope it moves the audience the same way it moved me," she said.

Kadav said to see Malhotra showcase her craft in the company of stalwarts like Olivia Coleman and Greta Gerwig is one of the gifts she is grateful for.

"I am thankful to our producers Jio Studios and Baweja Studios who have supported the journey of this film and made this day possible. I am also thankful to the hard work of the cast and crew and their sincerity that had made the film able to take these strides," the director added.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, "Mrs" also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. The film had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November.