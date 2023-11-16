JioCinema forays into kids entertainment space

Mumbai: Streaming service JioCinema on Thursday announced its foray into kids entertainment with a dedicated ‘Kids and Family’ offering of over 100 top cartoon franchises.

The streamer will also offer over 300 series and movies, spanning comedy, adventure, and action genres, with popular content available in multiple languages, a press release said.

The cartoon franchises that will be available on JioCinema include "Motu Patlu", "Shiva", "Rudra", "Chikoo aur Bunty", "Pinaki and the Bhoot Bandhus", "The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj" and "Kanha – Morpankh Samrat".

The streamer will also become the home to premium global series such as "Harry Potter", "Transformers", "HBO Storybook musical", "The Looney Tunes Show", "Super Mario Bros", "Justice League War World", "Garfield", "Tin Tin".

Movies like "Shrek", "Kung Fu Panda", "Madagascar", "Teen Titans Go", "Polar Express", "Lego Ninjago", "The Flintstones", "Boss Baby" will also be available on the platform.

The streamer has formed strategic partnerships with leading local and global studios including Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokemon Company & Animaccord, among others.

“At JioCinema, we are deeply committed to building a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs," a JioCinema spokesperson said.

"Our newly added Kids and Family category will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich family consumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers," the spokesperson added.