JioCinema to launch Indian adaptation of global reality series ‘Temptation Island’

Mumbai: Streaming service JioCinema on Thursday announced the Indian adaptation of American dating reality series, "Temptation Island".

Advertisment

In a press release, the streaming service said the show promises to captivate the audience with its "unique blend of love, temptation, and relationship drama".

Produced by Banijay Asia, the series will see couples putting their relationship to test in front of the country in the setting of a tropical paradise called 'Temptation Island'.

"Couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires.

"With its focus on relationships and human emotions, the reality series is expected to strike a chord with Indian viewers, offering them a unique and compelling viewing experience," JioCinema said in the release.

"Temptation Island" started on American cable network Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons. It was revived by USA Network in 2019.