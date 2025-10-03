JioHotstar announces new reality series ‘Pitch to get rich’, to spotlight next gen of fashion talent

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Streaming service JioHotstar on Friday unveiled “Pitch to Get Rich”, a first-of-its-kind reality series that blends Bollywood glamour with entrepreneurial ambition.

The show, produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on JioHotstar on October 20.

It features a Rs 40 crore investment pool aimed at supporting India’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs. Fourteen selected founders will pitch their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship, a press release said.

The series brings together a unique mix of entertainment icons and business leaders as judges and mentors, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “‘Pitch to Get Rich’ is not just entertainment; it’s a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage.” Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, added, “The show is about championing ‘Make in India’ and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. Partnering with JioHotstar, it will reach a diverse audience and inspire entrepreneurs nationwide.” The series aims to spotlight India’s booming fashion industry in mainstream entertainment for the first time, combining star power, business acumen, and creativity to highlight homegrown talent. PTI SMR RB SMR RB