Jisshu Sengupta joins 'Bhooth Bangla'

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Popular Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming horror-comedy film "Bhooth Bangla", headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi and is slated to hit the big screen on April 2, 2026.

The makers confirmed Sengupta's entry with the social media post on the actor's 48th birthday.

Production banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd shared a wish for the actor on the official Instagram handle.

"Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to 'Bhooth Bangla', it’s going to be a wild ride," read the caption.

Sengupta's latest work is a Netflix series "Dabba Cartel".