Jitendra Kumar leads ZEE5’s upcoming thriller ‘Dalimb’

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled the first look of its upcoming Hindi thriller-drama “Dalimb”, starring actor Jitendra Kumar in the lead role.

Set in suburban middle-class Mumbai, the film promises a psychological narrative exploring the fragile intersections of memory, guilt and human relationships.

In a statement, the makers described the project as an emotionally volatile and unsettling cinematic experience that blurs the lines between truth and illusion.

“Dalimb” also features Priya Bapat, Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni and Sagar Yadav in pivotal roles.

The film has been written and directed by debutant Priya Aven, with dialogues by Varad Bhatnagar and additional dialogues by Tanuj Garg. It marks ZEE5's maiden collaboration with production banner Ellipsis Entertainment.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer & TV, said the platform is focused on building a strong Direct-to-Digital (D2D) ecosystem centred on commissioned, streaming-first films.

“‘Dalimb’ is a psychological drama that explores the fragile intersections of memory, guilt, and human relationships through layered characters and emotionally charged storytelling. It is part of our strategic effort to strengthen our commissioned D2D pipeline for the year ahead, backing distinctive stories created exclusively for digital audiences,” she said.

Kumar, known for featuring in shows such as "Panchayat" and "Kota Factory", said he was immediately drawn to the depth and honesty of his character, Suraaj.

“The character has a very different graph, and I believe audiences will connect with it. Working with the team was a fulfilling experience,” the actor said.

The film is slated to premiere on the OTT platform later this year.