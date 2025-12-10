Jitendra Kumar, Mahvash to star in rom-com ‘Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain’

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) "Panchayat" star Jitendra Kumar and newcomer Mahvash are set to lead the upcoming romantic-comedy "Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain", to be presented by filmmaker Remo D’Souza.

Described as a quirky and humorous take on love where “madness leads the way” and imperfection becomes a virtue, the film will be directed by Jayesh Pradhaan, known for working as a choreographer on movies such as "Enthiran" and "Kai Po Che".

Calling the film a celebration of flawed yet authentic relationships, D’Souza said he was drawn to its grounded yet spirited storytelling.

“In my journey as a filmmaker, I’ve always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' celebrates imperfection. It’s about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board ensures the film will strike a chord with the audience,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Kumar, known for his performances in shows "Panchayat" and "Kota Factory" as well as films such as "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas", said the story resonated deeply with him.

“The title itself, 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain', perfectly captures the spirit of true, unfiltered love. Playing a wonderfully flawed and real character is a refreshing challenge. The film will resonate with anyone who understands that the most beautiful relationships are often the most imperfect ones,” he said.

Mahvash, best known for her work as a radio jockey, said she was drawn to the honesty of the storytelling.

“This isn’t just a love story; it’s a wonderfully chaotic story. What drew me in was how real and imperfect the characters are — they feel like people you genuinely know. I can’t wait for audiences to embrace the beautiful madness of this film,” she said.

Written by Pradeep Singh, "Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain" is produced by Ishan Shilpi Verma, Vishal Tyagi and Anwar Ali Khan in association with Kuree Studio and Shaisha Motion Pictures. The music is composed by National Award-winning veteran Ismail Darbar. PTI RB RB RB