J.K. Simmons thought of director Damien Chazelle as 'some elegant-looking Black guy' before meeting

Los Angeles, Sep 10 (PTI) Actor J.K. Simmons says his assumptions of "Whiplash" director Damien Chazelle were very different before meeting him.

Simmons collaborated with Chazelle for the 2014 psychological drama "Whiplash" which went on to receive three Oscars in 'Best Supporting Actor', 'Best Film Editing ' and 'Best Sound Mixing' categories.

He recalled how he thought of the director to be someone like Antoine Fuqua after reading the script of the film and noting that the person has an in-depth knowledge of jazz but ended up meeting a young, curly-haired boy.

"I see a genius script by somebody who clearly understands jazz, the quintessential American musical art form and a largely African American art form. The guy’s name is Damien Chazelle. I’m picturing Antoine Fuqua. I’m going into this meeting thinking it’s going to be some tall, elegant-looking Black guy with a beret," he told Vanity Fair in an interview.

"We go to meet at this restaurant, and, of course, he's there a few minutes early because he's a young guy. I get there right on time, as is my wont, and I'm literally looking around the restaurant, which is not very crowded. I'm looking right past or through Damien, who finally stands up and waves at me. I'm like, Who's this little curly-haired kid from New Jersey?" "Whiplash" featured Simmons, Miles Teller, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist and Austin Stowell in pivotal roles.