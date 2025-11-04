Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro, Raouya, Hussein Fahmi to be honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Marrakech International Film Festival will pay tribute to four acclaimed artists -- Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro, Raouya and Hussein Fahmi -- at its 22nd edition this year, celebrating their contribution to world cinema and its unifying power.

The 2025 honourees come from different corners of the world but share a common legacy of using cinema to inspire, move, and connect audiences, the organisers said in a statement.

Foster, a two-time Academy Award winner, will be celebrated for her freedom of choice and intelligent artistry. At the movie, she will also present her new movie "A Private Life", a French black comedy by Rebecca Zlotowski.

"What an honour to discover your beautiful city of Marrakech and to celebrate film at the same time. I can’t wait to experience the historic sites, gardens, and markets, to walk alongside new friends, colleagues, and movie lovers.

"I feel blessed to have been chosen for this tribute and I look forward to introducing my new French film, 'Vie Privee' ('A Private Life') by director Rebecca Zlotowski. This will be a trip we’ll never forget," Foster said.

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, known for his fantastical and deeply human stories, will also be honoured.

“I am thrilled to be invited to return to the wonderful Marrakech International Film Festival… I'm especially honoured to receive a tribute, and to show the audience my most personal work, 'Frankenstein',” said the Oscar-winning director of "The Shape of Water" and "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio".

Moroccan screen legend Raouya, born Fatima Harandi, will be recognised for her lasting influence on national cinema.

“What joy and emotion to be celebrated in my own country, in the ochre city, at one of its largest film events… Every encounter with Marrakech and its audience remains a precious moment for me,” she said.

Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmi, whose career spans over five decades, will be honoured for his role in shaping modern Arab cinema.

“It is a great pleasure to be honored at the prestigious Marrakech International Film Festival… The city of Marrakech has a special place in my heart as one of my earliest films was shot there,” Fahmi said.

The Marrakech Film Festival will be held from November 28 to December 6.