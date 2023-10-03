Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson to get divorced

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (PTI) "Queen & Slim" actor Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.

According to entertainment news outlet E! online, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court citing "irreconcilable differences" .

She also requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork lists September 13 as the date of the duo's separation.

Tuner-Smith, 37, and the 45-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star, tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Their last public appearance together was at the New York Fashion Week. PTI SHD SHD