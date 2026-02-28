Joel McHale-starrer 'Animal Control' renewed for fifth season

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) American sitcom "Animal Control", featuring Joel McHale, has been renewed by Fox for the fifth season.

The pickup is the first for a live-action scripted show on Fox this season, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Also featuring Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V Patel and Grace Palmer, the show revolves around a group of animal control officers who are good with the creatures they encounter but less comfortable around other humans.

"With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing Animal Control was an easy decision...The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead," Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

The first season of the series released in 2023 and garnered a positive response from the audience, which resulted in the release of two more seasons in 2024 and 2025. The fourth season of the show released in December 2025.