Johansson and Driver's fight scene from 'Marriage Story' being used to scare wolves in Oregon

New York, Aug 5 (PTI) The volatile fight scene between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver's 2019 film "Marriage Story", a story about a couple going through divorce, is now being used to keep the wolves away from cattle in Oregon. Director Noah Baumbach was praised for capturing a brutally raw and intense moment in the fight scene where both the husband and the wife blame each other for the breakdown of their relationship.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the audio of the scene from the film is now being used to scare off wolves in order to save cattle by the United States Department of Agriculture.

"Riding to the rescue are drone cowhands, whose quadcopters have thermal cameras that can reveal any wolf lurking in the darkness and bathe it in a spotlight. A loudspeaker broadcasts alarming sounds like fireworks, gunshots and people arguing. One recording is of the fight between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the movie 'Marriage Story'," read the WSJ report.

A USDA district supervisor from Oregon stated, "I need wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad." After wolves killed 11 cows during a 20-day period, this wolf hazing practice was adopted. The number has now decreased to only two cows being killed in 85 days.

The critically-acclaimed film earned six Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture and acting nods for both Johansson and Driver. PTI SMR BK BK